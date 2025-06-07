Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Could Actually Go To 5.5 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.01 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.29M. That closing price of LPTX’s stock is at a discount of -1128.21% from its 52-week high price of $4.79 and is indicating a premium of 43.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.22.

For Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.29 in the current quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Leap Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -86.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.97% in past 5-day. Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) showed a performance of 15.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1310.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1310.26% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.28% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.77%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. is the top institutional holder at LPTX for having 3.1 million shares of worth $6.08 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9238 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC, which was holding about 2.44 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.2428 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.79 million.

On the other hand, Simplify Exchange Traded Funds-Simplify Health Care ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 950.97 shares of worth $0.37 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 754.74 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.

