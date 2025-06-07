Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) At $11.26: What To Do?

In last trading session, Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.26 trading at -$0.01 or -0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $409.98M. That closing price of LSEA’s stock is at a discount of -24.69% from its 52-week high price of $14.04 and is indicating a premium of 51.95% from its 52-week low price of $5.41.

For Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.34 in the current quarter.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) trade information

Landsea Homes Corporation’s shares saw a change of 32.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.09% in past 5-day. Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) showed a performance of 90.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.31% for stock’s current value.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.09% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 342.97M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 373.27M in the next quarter. Company posted 418.18M and 325.61M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 61.21% during past 5 years.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at LSEA for having 2.0 million shares of worth $18.41 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 5.5337 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is WASATCH ADVISORS LP, which was holding about 1.89 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.2163 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.35 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 855.43 shares of worth $9.63 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 716.18 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.