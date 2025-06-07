Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) Has Already Recovered 54.5%, But Another -174.88% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.22 trading at $0.3 or 7.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.66M. That closing price of KOD’s stock is at a discount of -174.88% from its 52-week high price of $11.60 and is indicating a premium of 54.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.92.

For Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Kodiak Sciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -57.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.12% in past 5-day. Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) showed a performance of 9.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -373.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -373.93% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.78% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.63% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.70%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is the top institutional holder at KOD for having 17.31 million shares of worth $40.68 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 32.9383 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 3.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3197 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.04 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 982.01 shares of worth $4.14 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 827.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.49 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.