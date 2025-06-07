Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) Has Recovered -12.35 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -46.74% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.93 trading at $0.12 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.67B. That closing price of KMT’s stock is at a discount of -46.74% from its 52-week high price of $32.18 and is indicating a premium of 21.11% from its 52-week low price of $17.30.

For Kennametal Inc (KMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) trade information

Kennametal Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.86% in past 5-day. Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) showed a performance of 10.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.94%.

Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at KMT for having 13.96 million shares of worth $328.7 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.7689 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 9.04 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.5093 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $212.91 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.7 shares of worth $103.06 million or 6.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $54.29 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.