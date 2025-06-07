Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Plunged -9.76% So Far In 2025, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $111.13 trading at $2.33 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.85B. That closing price of JAZZ’s stock is at a discount of -33.23% from its 52-week high price of $148.06 and is indicating a premium of 14.07% from its 52-week low price of $95.49.

For Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.16. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -5.98 in the current quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) trade information

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of -9.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.83% in past 5-day. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) showed a performance of 9.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 215 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 200 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 230. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -79.97% for stock’s current value.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.95% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.05B for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.1B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.02B and 1.05B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.00% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -70.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.46%.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at JAZZ for having 6.32 million shares of worth $674.82 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0549 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7735 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $655.94 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.15 shares of worth $239.03 million or 3.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.96 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $217.53 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.