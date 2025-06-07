Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) Adds 1.08% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $127.67 trading at $2.67 or 2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.32B. That closing price of J’s stock is at a discount of -17.91% from its 52-week high price of $150.54 and is indicating a premium of 16.79% from its 52-week low price of $106.23.

For Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) trade information

Jacobs Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -4.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.08% in past 5-day. Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) showed a performance of 7.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 157.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 154 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 166. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.62% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.56% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.27%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at J for having 13.93 million shares of worth $1.95 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1318 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.4739 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.86 shares of worth $492.76 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.41 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $434.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.