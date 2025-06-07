Is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH), -35.54% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $83.42 trading at $1.76 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.42B. That closing price of WH’s stock is at a discount of -35.54% from its 52-week high price of $113.07 and is indicating a premium of 17.23% from its 52-week low price of $69.05.

For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) trade information

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.77% in past 5-day. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) showed a performance of 0.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 114 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 113 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 115. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.46% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.29% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.99%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)’s Major holders

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at WH for having 9.2 million shares of worth $680.58 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.439 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.29 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3109 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $613.46 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES-Growth-Income Fund and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.7 shares of worth $392.34 million or 6.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $322.35 million in the company or a holder of 5.02% of company’s stock.