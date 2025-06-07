Is Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:WERN), -58.21% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.85 trading at -$0.14 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.66B. That closing price of WERN’s stock is at a discount of -58.21% from its 52-week high price of $42.48 and is indicating a premium of 14.26% from its 52-week low price of $23.02.

For Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.07. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.06 in the current quarter.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) trade information

Werner Enterprises, Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.47% in past 5-day. Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) showed a performance of 5.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.73% for stock’s current value.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.43% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 736.79M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 753.4M in the next quarter. Company posted 760.8M and 745.7M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.96% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 62.18%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ:WERN)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at WERN for having 10.14 million shares of worth $363.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.1701 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 6.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.0813 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $248.97 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.75 shares of worth $100.69 million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.69 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $72.36 million in the company or a holder of 4.36% of company’s stock.