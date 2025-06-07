Is Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN), -6.01% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $190.22 trading at -$1.86 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.15B. That closing price of WCN’s stock is at a discount of -6.01% from its 52-week high price of $201.66 and is indicating a premium of 13.15% from its 52-week low price of $165.20.

For Waste Connections Inc (WCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.65. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) trade information

Waste Connections Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.49% in past 5-day. Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) showed a performance of -4.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 220 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 195 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 221. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.51% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.63%.

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WCN for having 28.93 million shares of worth $5.07 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.2138 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., which was holding about 12.4 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.806 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.17 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.14 shares of worth $1.55 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.56 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.06 billion in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.