Is Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) A Better Buy Than Others After A -91.78% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.65 trading at $2.24 or 5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $297.75M. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -1094.98% from its 52-week high price of $485.76 and is indicating a premium of 83.37% from its 52-week low price of $6.76.

For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of 23.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.19% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of 112.38% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.03% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 88.07%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at TNXP for having 16546.0 shares of worth $11539.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0041 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, which was holding about 10950.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0027 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7637.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 88.86 shares of worth $3.61 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.04 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.

