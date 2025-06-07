Is Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -31.03% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.86 trading at -$0.12 or -0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.12B. That closing price of PCOR’s stock is at a discount of -31.03% from its 52-week high price of $88.92 and is indicating a premium of 27.11% from its 52-week low price of $49.46.

For Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.71. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Procore Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.03% in past 5-day. Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) showed a performance of 5.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.31% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.04% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.52%.

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at PCOR for having 27.99 million shares of worth $1.86 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.0512 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9339 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $675.61 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.07 shares of worth $275.96 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.53 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $239.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.