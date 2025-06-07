Is NextTrip Inc’s 25.31% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, NextTrip Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.07 trading at $0.24 or 8.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.50M. That closing price of NTRP’s stock is at a discount of -176.87% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 55.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.38.

NextTrip Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) trade information

NextTrip Inc’s shares saw a change of -49.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.76% in past 5-day. NextTrip Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) showed a performance of 44.81% in past 30-days.

NextTrip Inc (NTRP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,598.74% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.24M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.44M in the next quarter. Company posted 188.79k and 154.5k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.92% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.37 shares of worth $22638.0 or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $16660.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.