Is Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -631.34% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at -$0.02 or -2.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.47M. That closing price of MBRX’s stock is at a discount of -631.34% from its 52-week high price of $4.90 and is indicating a premium of 40.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.40.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Moleculin Biotech Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.99% in past 5-day. Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) showed a performance of -32.94% in past 30-days.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.36% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.34%.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is the top institutional holder at MBRX for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.1339 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 84418.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.3193 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 30.31 shares of worth $20310.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.6 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12461.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

