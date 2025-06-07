Is Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO), -38.38% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.02 trading at $0.52 or 5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $783.56M. That closing price of AVO’s stock is at a discount of -38.38% from its 52-week high price of $15.25 and is indicating a premium of 13.43% from its 52-week low price of $9.54.

For Mission Produce Inc (AVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) trade information

Mission Produce Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.39% in past 5-day. Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) showed a performance of 7.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 27. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.12% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.65% during past 5 years.

Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AVO for having 3.34 million shares of worth $32.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.7061 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC, which was holding about 3.02 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.2545 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.81 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.34 shares of worth $14.76 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.76 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.