Is MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Expensive At $16.80? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.80 trading at $0.01 or 0.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.43B. That closing price of MDU’s stock is at a discount of -21.37% from its 52-week high price of $20.39 and is indicating a premium of 21.31% from its 52-week low price of $13.22.

For MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.12 in the current quarter.

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) trade information

MDU Resources Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.27% in past 5-day. MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) showed a performance of -4.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17.17. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.2% for stock’s current value.

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.43% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 315.67M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 299.31M in the next quarter. Company posted 1.05B and 1.05B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.05% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.61%.

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MDU for having 20.52 million shares of worth $514.98 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.1637 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 18.61 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.4747 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $467.1 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.37 shares of worth $207.78 million or 6.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.42 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $107.79 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.