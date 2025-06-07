Is Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) Expensive At $87.01? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.01 trading at $1.21 or 1.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.34B. That closing price of LNW’s stock is at a discount of -32.17% from its 52-week high price of $115.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.27% from its 52-week low price of $75.46.

For Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.54. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.39 in the current quarter.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) trade information

Light & Wonder Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.45% in past 5-day. Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) showed a performance of -7.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 106 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 81 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 144. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.91% for stock’s current value.

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 856.74M for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 895.72M in the next quarter. Company posted 818M and 817M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.04%.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.86 shares of worth $248.78 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $231.98 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.