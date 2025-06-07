Is Kyverna Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $3.39?

In last trading session, Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.45 or 15.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.51M. That closing price of KYTX’s stock is at a discount of -390.86% from its 52-week high price of $16.64 and is indicating a premium of 47.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.78.

For Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) trade information

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.94% in past 5-day. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) showed a performance of 67.82% in past 30-days.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.34%.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX)’s Major holders

VIDA VENTURES ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at KYTX for having 4.52 million shares of worth $33.93 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.4901 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, which was holding about 3.37 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8106 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.26 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 806.42 shares of worth $2.73 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 585.13 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.98 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.

