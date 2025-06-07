Is Jin Medical International Ltd’s -71.17% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 10.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.77 trading at -$0.02 or -2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.50M. That closing price of ZJYL’s stock is at a discount of -468.83% from its 52-week high price of $4.38 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.56.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Jin Medical International Ltd’s shares saw a change of -1.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.49% in past 5-day. Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) showed a performance of -4.50% in past 30-days.

Jin Medical International Ltd (ZJYL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.61% during past 5 years.

Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ZJYL for having 0.74 million shares of worth $1.92 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.4729 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 0.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.082 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.33 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund and VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 527.07 shares of worth $0.41 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 455.07 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.

