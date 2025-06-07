Is GXO Logistics Inc’s (NYSE:GXO) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $42.21?

In last trading session, GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.21 trading at $0.28 or 0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.83B. That closing price of GXO’s stock is at a discount of -50.04% from its 52-week high price of $63.33 and is indicating a premium of 27.84% from its 52-week low price of $30.46.

For GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.47. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) trade information

GXO Logistics Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.60% in past 5-day. GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) showed a performance of 10.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 35 to the stock, which implies a fall of -20.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.08% for stock’s current value.

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.86% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.87%.

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD is the top institutional holder at GXO for having 14.13 million shares of worth $713.48 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.8301 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.2 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.375 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $565.41 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.87 shares of worth $163.31 million or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.79 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $159.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.31% of company’s stock.