Is Extreme Networks Inc’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $16.63?

In last trading session, Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.63 trading at $0.27 or 1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.21B. That closing price of EXTR’s stock is at a discount of -15.69% from its 52-week high price of $19.24 and is indicating a premium of 39.27% from its 52-week low price of $10.10.

For Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Extreme Networks Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.13% in past 5-day. Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) showed a performance of 14.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.83% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.19% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.21%.

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at EXTR for having 18.0 million shares of worth $242.08 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.8349 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 16.41 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.6158 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.79 shares of worth $96.35 million or 4.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $66.51 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.