Is Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s -63.14% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at $0.12 or 4.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $406.80M. That closing price of CMTG’s stock is at a discount of -235.05% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 26.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.13.

For Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.0 in the current quarter.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) trade information

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.23% in past 5-day. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) showed a performance of 8.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 19. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -501.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -501.37% for stock’s current value.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -28.62% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 45.95M for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 47.26M in the next quarter. Company posted 64.49M and 64.88M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG)’s Major holders

HYUNDAI INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. is the top institutional holder at CMTG for having 27.4 million shares of worth $219.76 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.7026 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is KOCH INDUSTRIES INC, which was holding about 15.13 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8766 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.32 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.72 shares of worth $10.82 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $6.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.