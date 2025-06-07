Is BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -778.72% Off Its High?

In last trading session, BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.02 or -4.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.28M. That closing price of PHGE’s stock is at a discount of -778.72% from its 52-week high price of $4.13 and is indicating a premium of 4.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.45.

For BiomX Inc (PHGE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.19 in the current quarter.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

BiomX Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.27% in past 5-day. BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE) showed a performance of -18.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -325.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -325.53% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.40% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.65%.

BiomX Inc (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at PHGE for having 13.77 million shares of worth $4.63 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 22.1113 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), which was holding about 6.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.8088 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.05 million.