Is Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) A Better Buy Than Others After A -15.29% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.91 trading at $0.51 or 3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $193.50M. That closing price of BKKT’s stock is at a discount of -167.51% from its 52-week high price of $37.21 and is indicating a premium of 51.04% from its 52-week low price of $6.81.

For Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.50% in past 5-day. Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) showed a performance of 55.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2 to the stock, which implies a fall of -595.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 85.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 85.62% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.18% during past 5 years.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at BKKT for having 0.45 million shares of worth $8.5 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.2908 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.3167 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.2 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Covington TRT-Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments E are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 146.48 shares of worth $2.04 million or 2.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 116.08 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.