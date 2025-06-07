Is American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) A Better Buy Than Others After A 0.69% Rise In This Year?

In last trading session, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at $0.01 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $134.16M. That closing price of ABAT’s stock is at a discount of -181.51% from its 52-week high price of $4.11 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.73.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

American Battery Technology Company’s shares saw a change of -40.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.45% in past 5-day. American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) showed a performance of 8.96% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.75% during past 5 years.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ABAT for having 2.54 million shares of worth $3.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.8791 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 0.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4931 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.97 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.26 shares of worth $3.31 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.2 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.