Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) Adds 16.70% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.94 trading at $0.46 or 8.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.88M. That closing price of IDN’s stock is at a premium of 2.36% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 67.68% from its 52-week low price of $1.92.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) trade information

Intellicheck Inc’s shares saw a change of 112.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.70% in past 5-day. Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN) showed a performance of 124.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.01% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.70% during past 5 years.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN)’s Major holders

BLEICHROEDER LP is the top institutional holder at IDN for having 2.07 million shares of worth $7.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.6554 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0838 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.05 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 685.14 shares of worth $4.07 million or 3.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 243.59 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.