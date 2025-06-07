Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) Falls -0.24%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.22 trading at -$0.02 or -0.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36B. That closing price of IAS’s stock is at a discount of -65.69% from its 52-week high price of $13.62 and is indicating a premium of 23.84% from its 52-week low price of $6.26.

For Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.17 in the current quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.98% in past 5-day. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) showed a performance of 11.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.99% for stock’s current value.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.25% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 143.02M for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 148.18M in the next quarter. Company posted 129M and 133.53M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.22% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.47%.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at IAS for having 65.01 million shares of worth $631.9 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 40.788 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC., which was holding about 22.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.2565 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.87 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.06 shares of worth $25.17 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $20.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.