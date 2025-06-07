Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Has Risen By 17.96 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $311.77 trading at -$5.39 or -1.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.94B. That closing price of PODD’s stock is at a discount of -5.63% from its 52-week high price of $329.33 and is indicating a premium of 44.51% from its 52-week low price of $173.00.

For Insulet Corporation (PODD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.52. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.93 in the current quarter.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Insulet Corporation’s shares saw a change of 19.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.08% in past 5-day. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) showed a performance of 17.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 322 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 322 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 322. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.28% for stock’s current value.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.63% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 612.13M for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 644.73M in the next quarter. Company posted 488.5M and 543.9M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 98.82% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.62%.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PODD for having 8.4 million shares of worth $1.7 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.9894 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 7.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.2067 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.44 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.22 shares of worth $692.87 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.95 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $607.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.