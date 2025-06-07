Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) Currently -56.39% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $257.60M. That closing price of INZY’s stock is at a discount of -56.39% from its 52-week high price of $6.24 and is indicating a premium of 81.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.72.

For Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.32 in the current quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Inozyme Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) showed a performance of 200.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 4. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.25% for stock’s current value.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.72%.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at INZY for having 5.73 million shares of worth $25.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2484 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PIVOTAL BIOVENTURE PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISOR LLC, which was holding about 4.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.2563 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.05 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.69 shares of worth $6.73 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.