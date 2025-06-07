Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Surged 3.46% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at -$0.02 or -0.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.41M. That closing price of NOTV’s stock is at a discount of -140.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 57.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.15.

For Inotiv Inc (NOTV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

Inotiv Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.46% in past 5-day. Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV) showed a performance of 33.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -123.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -123.05% for stock’s current value.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -122.90% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 77.23%.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NOTV for having 1.05 million shares of worth $1.75 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.0496 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, which was holding about 0.3 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1372 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 858.28 shares of worth $2.31 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 404.31 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.09 million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.