Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Adds 24.56 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.13 trading at $0.08 or 3.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $76.65M. That closing price of IMRX’s stock is at a discount of -79.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.83 and is indicating a premium of 53.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.00.

For Immuneering Corp (IMRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.38 in the current quarter.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Immuneering Corp’s shares saw a change of -3.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.56% in past 5-day. Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) showed a performance of 93.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.85% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.45% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.91%.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s Major holders

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at IMRX for having 1.88 million shares of worth $2.41 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.4083 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6442 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 722.79 shares of worth $1.54 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 431.83 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.