Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) Jumps 2.99%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.73 trading at $0.63 or 2.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of IDYA’s stock is at a discount of -104.42% from its 52-week high price of $44.42 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $13.45.

For Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.15. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.81 in the current quarter.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.25% in past 5-day. Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) showed a performance of 21.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 51.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 66. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 17.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.17% for stock’s current value.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 102.21% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.23M for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.08M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.01% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.48% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.56%.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at IDYA for having 11.27 million shares of worth $395.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.4557 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.81 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.7321 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $239.02 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.1 shares of worth $89.09 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.74 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $59.49 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.