Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC), 55.07% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.34 trading at $0.22 or 5.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.43M.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 96.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.83% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of 28.02% in past 30-days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 75.97% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.61%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 0.73 million shares of worth $1.74 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.1633 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., which was holding about 0.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.9473 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 million.

On the other hand, Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 842.85 shares of worth $3.66 million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 538.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.