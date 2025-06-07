How To Know If Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Is Expensive At $12.19.

In last trading session, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.19 trading at $0.22 or 1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of XHR’s stock is at a discount of -35.36% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.86% from its 52-week low price of $8.55.

For Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.83. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) trade information

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.33% in past 5-day. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) showed a performance of 7.97% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 16.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.26% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.52% during past 5 years.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at XHR for having 18.87 million shares of worth $270.36 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 18.5034 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 16.86 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.5392 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $241.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.18 shares of worth $75.38 million or 6.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.93 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $47.95 million in the company or a holder of 3.99% of company’s stock.