How To Know If Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) Is Expensive At $11.74.

In last trading session, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.74 trading at $0.3 or 2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $624.66M. That closing price of SNCY’s stock is at a discount of -58.35% from its 52-week high price of $18.59 and is indicating a premium of 31.01% from its 52-week low price of $8.10.

For Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.56. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) trade information

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.38% in past 5-day. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) showed a performance of 4.73% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 6.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.3% for stock’s current value.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.58% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.78%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s Major holders

APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at SNCY for having 11.16 million shares of worth $140.18 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 21.1828 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.95 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.1819 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.23 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.37 shares of worth $27.88 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.02 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $23.75 million in the company or a holder of 3.80% of company’s stock.