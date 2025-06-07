How To Know If McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Is Expensive At $9.36.

In last trading session, McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.36 trading at $0.1 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $505.33M. That closing price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -22.86% from its 52-week high price of $11.50 and is indicating a premium of 31.84% from its 52-week low price of $6.38.

For McEwen Mining Inc (MUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.17. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) trade information

McEwen Mining Inc’s shares saw a change of 20.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.56% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of 19.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.84% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.31% during past 5 years.

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 2.12 million shares of worth $19.45 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.2611 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is STATE STREET CORP, which was holding about 1.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.6971 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.31 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.62 shares of worth $15.15 million or 3.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $10.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.