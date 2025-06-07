Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX) Adds 6.63 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.69 trading at $0.25 or 2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of HIMX’s stock is at a discount of -60.07% from its 52-week high price of $13.91 and is indicating a premium of 41.08% from its 52-week low price of $5.12.

For Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Himax Technologies ADR’s shares saw a change of 8.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.63% in past 5-day. Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX) showed a performance of 16.33% in past 30-days.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.04%.

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC is the top institutional holder at HIMX for having 4.58 million shares of worth $36.4 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.3118 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 3.37 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.9643 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.73 million.

On the other hand, UPRIGHT INVESTMENTS TRUST-Upright Growth Fund and SEI INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENTS TRUST-SIIT World Equity EX-US Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 31, 2024 , the former fund manager was holding 741.26 shares of worth $6.44 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 255.19 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.