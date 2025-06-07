Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Has Made The 23.77% Recovery, Could Gain Another -12.11% Ahead

In last trading session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.13 trading at $1.1 or 2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.68B. That closing price of HGV’s stock is at a discount of -12.11% from its 52-week high price of $44.99 and is indicating a premium of 23.77% from its 52-week low price of $30.59.

For Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) trade information

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.13% in past 5-day. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) showed a performance of 5.47% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 63. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.31% for stock’s current value.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.38% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.38%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)’s Major holders

APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HGV for having 30.3 million shares of worth $1.22 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 29.2996 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1046 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.81 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-FRANKLIN SMALL CAP VALUE FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.65 shares of worth $106.26 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.15 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $86.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.