Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Could Shrink By -28.97% Or More

In last trading session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.62 trading at $0.1 or 1.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.00B. That closing price of HLX’s stock is at a discount of -97.13% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 14.5% from its 52-week low price of $5.66.

For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.57. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -28.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.95% in past 5-day. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) showed a performance of 2.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -111.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -111.48% for stock’s current value.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.27% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.19%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at HLX for having 23.29 million shares of worth $278.1 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.2996 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.68 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9889 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $163.39 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.68 shares of worth $57.49 million or 5.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.15 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $40.74 million in the company or a holder of 4.06% of company’s stock.