Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) Adds 2.41% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.44 trading at $0.29 or 2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of HCSG’s stock is at a discount of -3.19% from its 52-week high price of $14.90 and is indicating a premium of 36.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.12.

For Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.2 in the current quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

Healthcare Services Group, Inc’s shares saw a change of 24.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.41% in past 5-day. Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) showed a performance of 0.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.97% for stock’s current value.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.42% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 450.78M for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 451.32M in the next quarter. Company posted 426.29M and 428.15M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.23% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.16%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at HCSG for having 12.79 million shares of worth $135.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.3164 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 8.42 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.4058 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.12 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.51 shares of worth $65.18 million or 6.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $33.35 million in the company or a holder of 3.17% of company’s stock.