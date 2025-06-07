Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declines -21.47% In 2025; Is It Attractive Enough At $15.12?

In last trading session, Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.12 trading at $0.08 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.03B. That closing price of GBDC’s stock is at a discount of -5.82% from its 52-week high price of $16.00 and is indicating a premium of 16.14% from its 52-week low price of $12.68.

For Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.38 in the current quarter.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) trade information

Golub Capital BDC Inc’s shares saw a change of -0.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) showed a performance of 6.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 17.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.74% for stock’s current value.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.87% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 215.47M for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 211.34M in the next quarter. Company posted 171.27M and 224.41M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s Major holders

STRS OHIO is the top institutional holder at GBDC for having 14.08 million shares of worth $221.16 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.0396 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CI PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, which was holding about 6.85 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.4263 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.64 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck BDC Income ETF and Putnam ETF Trust-Putnam BDC Income ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.98 shares of worth $60.25 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 833.25 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $12.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.