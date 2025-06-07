Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) Gained 4.96% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.56 trading at $0.06 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.14B. That closing price of GBTG’s stock is at a discount of -46.34% from its 52-week high price of $9.60 and is indicating a premium of 11.89% from its 52-week low price of $5.78.

For Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.12 in the current quarter.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) trade information

Global Business Travel Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -29.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.96% in past 5-day. Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG) showed a performance of 10.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.44% for stock’s current value.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.07% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 624.12M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 586.96M in the next quarter. Company posted 625M and 597M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE:GBTG)’s Major holders

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO is the top institutional holder at GBTG for having 157.79 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 33.9616 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., which was holding about 25.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.5331 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $169.67 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.15 shares of worth $20.66 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.07 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $20.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.