Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) Has Seen A Rose Of 33.95% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.74 trading at $0.25 or 1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.60B. That closing price of GTES’s stock is at a discount of -9.71% from its 52-week high price of $23.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.38% from its 52-week low price of $14.70.

For Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.73. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares saw a change of 5.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.79% in past 5-day. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) showed a performance of 8.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.8% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.79% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.10%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

BLACKSTONE INC. is the top institutional holder at GTES for having 51.88 million shares of worth $820.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.8427 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 20.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.7892 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $321.96 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST-Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.79 shares of worth $299.79 million or 5.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.67 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $210.32 million in the company or a holder of 3.75% of company’s stock.