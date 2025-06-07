Gartner, Inc (NYSE:IT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $422.55?

In last trading session, Gartner, Inc (NYSE:IT) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $422.55 trading at $1.29 or 0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.52B. That closing price of IT’s stock is at a discount of -38.21% from its 52-week high price of $584.01 and is indicating a premium of 13.37% from its 52-week low price of $366.05.

For Gartner, Inc (IT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.54. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gartner, Inc (NYSE:IT) trade information

Gartner, Inc’s shares saw a change of -12.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.18% in past 5-day. Gartner, Inc (NYSE:IT) showed a performance of -3.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 462.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 400 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 525. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.34% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.23% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.72% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.59%.

Gartner, Inc (NYSE:IT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at IT for having 9.09 million shares of worth $4.08 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.6794 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2658 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.3 shares of worth $972.08 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.13 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $901.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.