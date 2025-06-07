Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) Is Now 23.65% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $207.45 trading at $1.97 or 0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.94B. That closing price of GRMN’s stock is at a discount of -18.82% from its 52-week high price of $246.50 and is indicating a premium of 23.65% from its 52-week low price of $158.38.

For Garmin Ltd (GRMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.86 in the current quarter.

Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) trade information

Garmin Ltd’s shares saw a change of 0.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.21% in past 5-day. Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) showed a performance of 10.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 140 to the stock, which implies a fall of -48.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 215. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 53.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.72% for stock’s current value.

Garmin Ltd (GRMN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.93% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.68B for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.7B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.51B and 1.59B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.92% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.05%.

Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GRMN for having 17.72 million shares of worth $2.89 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.2271 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 14.11 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3436 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.3 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Artisan Partners Funds Inc.-Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.86 shares of worth $1.01 billion or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.34 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $899.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.