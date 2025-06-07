Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) fall -0.37% In 2025; How Attractive Is It At $46.44?

In last trading session, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $46.44 trading at $0.35 or 0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.76B. That closing price of GLPI’s stock is at a discount of -13.16% from its 52-week high price of $52.55 and is indicating a premium of 7.77% from its 52-week low price of $42.83.

For Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.88. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) trade information

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.56% in past 5-day. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) showed a performance of -0.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.43% for stock’s current value.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.62% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GLPI for having 37.79 million shares of worth $1.71 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.9177 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 32.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.0589 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.48 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 10.59 shares of worth $491.72 million or 3.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.14 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $470.98 million in the company or a holder of 3.69% of company’s stock.

