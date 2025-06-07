Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Currently 4.76 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at $0.15 or 8.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.17M. That closing price of FTEK’s stock is at a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week high price of $1.80 and is indicating a premium of 53.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.87.

For Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.03 in the current quarter.

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Fuel Tech Inc’s shares saw a change of 80.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.86% in past 5-day. Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) showed a performance of 98.53% in past 30-days.

Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.98% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 6.09M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 9.43M in the next quarter. Company posted 7.04M and 7.85M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.81% during past 5 years.

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

GRACE & WHITE INC /NY is the top institutional holder at FTEK for having 1.86 million shares of worth $1.99 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.1017 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, which was holding about 0.87 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.8693 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 593.11 shares of worth $1.12 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 347.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.