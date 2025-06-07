FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Falls -12.58% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $21.30?

In last trading session, FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.30 trading at $0.26 or 1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.97B. That closing price of FSK’s stock is at a discount of -12.82% from its 52-week high price of $24.03 and is indicating a premium of 18.22% from its 52-week low price of $17.42.

For FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.63 in the current quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) trade information

FS KKR Capital Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.42% in past 5-day. FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) showed a performance of 9.51% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.41% for stock’s current value.

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.07% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 402M for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 399.96M in the next quarter. Company posted 439M and 441M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at FSK for having 5.39 million shares of worth $106.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9249 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, which was holding about 4.09 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4617 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.77 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco Exch-Trd Fd. TRT II-Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.68 shares of worth $57.19 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 551.04 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.

