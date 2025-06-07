Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP) Could Experience -3.12% Growth

In last trading session, Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.80 trading at $0.06 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $186.42M. That closing price of FSP’s stock is at a discount of -22.78% from its 52-week high price of $2.21 and is indicating a premium of 24.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.36.

Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Franklin Street Properties Corp’s shares saw a change of -1.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.10% in past 5-day. Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP) showed a performance of 17.65% in past 30-days.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.76% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.79%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at FSP for having 8.55 million shares of worth $13.08 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2623 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 7.15 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9097 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.94 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.76 shares of worth $4.97 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.28 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $4.11 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.