Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.99?

In last trading session, Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.99 trading at $0.05 or 2.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $97.46M. That closing price of GUTS’s stock is at a discount of -254.27% from its 52-week high price of $7.05 and is indicating a premium of 56.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.87.

For Fractyl Health Inc (GUTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS) trade information

Fractyl Health Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.74% in past 5-day. Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS) showed a performance of 31.79% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.32% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.56%.

Fractyl Health Inc (NASDAQ:GUTS)’s Major holders

DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC is the top institutional holder at GUTS for having 4.77 million shares of worth $20.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.9603 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HCC MANAGER LLC, which was holding about 4.67 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7577 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.59 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 981.76 shares of worth $1.95 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 837.6 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.

