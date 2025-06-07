Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Is Currently -107.22% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.47 trading at $0.11 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.10B. That closing price of FOXF’s stock is at a discount of -107.22% from its 52-week high price of $54.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.19% from its 52-week low price of $17.95.

For Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) trade information

Fox Factory Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of -12.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.20% in past 5-day. Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) showed a performance of 30.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.45% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.92% during past 5 years.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at FOXF for having 6.77 million shares of worth $326.17 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.2418 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 4.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.0747 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $222.4 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.52 shares of worth $66.71 million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $40.6 million in the company or a holder of 3.68% of company’s stock.